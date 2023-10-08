Kano: INEC refutes withdrawal claims, vows to uphold integrity of election appeal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims of its withdrawal from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano governorship election petition case.

Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, conveyed this information in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He clarified that the commission’s legal officer, who was reported to have withdrawn from the case, has been subjected to disciplinary action.

Read also: Kano governor hires Tinubu’s lawyer to challenge tribunal ruling

He said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports based on a letter written by the Legal Officer of our Kano State office indicating that the Commission had withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.

“We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorized. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

“The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly.

“We have, therefore, instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”