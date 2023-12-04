Kalu backs Tinubu’s 2024 Budget, says it will address Nigeria’s needs

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed a positive outlook on Nigeria’s 2024 budget proposal, which President Bola Tinubu recently presented to the joint session of the National Assembly.

This budget, marking Tinubu’s inaugural proposal since assuming leadership in May, amounts to N27.5 trillion.

While the budget presentation sparked some scepticism and deliberation, particularly regarding its potential effectiveness, Kalu, representing the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, holds an optimistic view.

He believes that, despite the doubts raised, the proposed budget is poised to comprehensively tackle the myriad challenges confronting Nigeria.

Kalu maintains confidence that the budget’s provisions will align with the expectations and needs of the Nigerian populace.

“The year 2024 presents us with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, and you are aware that it is happening both globally and locally, and Nigeria is not an exception to this. Factors such as the war in Ukraine and global inflationary pressure have an impact on us. Disruption in the supply chain has placed immense strain on economies worldwide, including our own dear Nigeria,” he said during Monday’s House of Representatives Town Hall on the 2024 Budget in Abuja.

“However, the government remains committed to crafting a budget that addresses the pressing needs of the Nigerian people.”

He highlighted that the 2024 budget centers on health, defence, infrastructure, education, food security, and more, praising the executive for an enhanced proposal compared to previous budgets.

“I commend the executive for presenting an estimate that is an improvement from what it used to be,” he said.

The legislator emphasised that the House of Representatives is committed to thoroughly examining the proposal to align it with the desires and needs of the people.

“I have full confidence that the House of Representatives, under the leadership of the speaker [Tajudeen Abbas, will with its dedication to the welfare of the citizens, scrutinize and ensure that the 2024 budget is a responsible and effective distribution of public resources,” the bespectacled Kalu, who wore a signature red cap dominant in the South-East, said.