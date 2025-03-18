The Kaduna state assembly has threatened to take legal action against former Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state for allegedly calling them “stark illiterates”.

The members of the house described the allegation as a defamation of their character.

The Chairman house committee on information, Henry Marah, stated this on Tuesday while responding to some allegations made by el-rufai against the assembly.

“I wish to remind the former Governor that all the Hon. Members of the Assembly have met constitutional requirement to contest and win their various elections.

“(This is) enshrined in section 106 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The former governor also alleged that the assembly do not have the capacity to probe his Government/Administration.

“It is also disheartening to note that the Governor is ignorant of the provision of Constitution specifically section 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“(This) empowers the assembly to conduct investigations on any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws,” he said.

Marah denied the former governor’s allegation that the report of the ad-hoc committee that investigated his government was written by someone else.

He said that the assembly was discharging its duties and constitutional responsibilities by carrying out the investigation.

According to him, the former governor remains indicted until the committee report was successful challenged in court.

He added that all findings of the committee against the governor were in the public domain.

“On the relief of the former Executive Chairman, Kaduna Internal Revenue Service KADIRS, Abubakar Zaid of his appointment, the Hon. Speaker, Yusuf Dahiru, has no powers to hire or fire any appointed officer in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that el-rufai made the allegations on Freedom Radio discussion programme on Monday.

