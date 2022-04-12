Jubilation in Ondo as Osinbajo declares for 2023 Presidency

It was a jubilation galore on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his interest to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 general elections.

As soon as the Vice President made his declaration on the social media on Monday morning, many trooped to the streets of Akure celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the ring.

Ifeoluwa Fasoranti, Director General, Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organization, who addressed the crowd that gathered at Akure Town Hall, said the people were happy to hear the vice president declaring interest in the presidency in 2023.

He said: “We thank God the VP has declared his intention to contest the president. He has all qualities needed to be president. This is the first VP who had no face-off with the president.

Southwest is ready for Osinbajo. Those who said he would not declared but now the eagle has landed.

“As a member of the cabinet, if you have one out of ten proposals approved, you’re lucky. So, we cannot say that he should take full responsibility of whatever happened in government.

But by the grace of God, when he gets behind the wheel as the president of the federal republic, everything will be normalised.”

A woman leader and political stalwart in the state, Lady Agbayewa Oreoluwa, said: “We’ve been expecting him for long to declare. Our children are suffering. The underprivileged, widows could not feed, so we need someone who can rescue us from this situation. We see Osinbajo doing this when he gets there.”

Jamiu Suleiman, a member Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akoko North East said: “We are praying for peace. The onus is on us to ensure we are not enslaved. We have to apply Option A4. Ensure your candidate represents us so well.”

A youth leader, Akintomide Bamise, declared that Vice President Osinbajo has the capability, the energy to take the nation to the level it desired at the moment.

He said: “We have a man who can rake us to the level we aspire to get to. He has the energy. He’s detribalized.

Hon. Demola Ijabiyi, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) assured that “We are going back to the field. We are canvassing those who have PVC to vote for him.

“He’s got the experience, having been involved in all policies and running of the government for eight years, he knows what areas the nation needs intervention.”