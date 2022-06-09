Journey for peaceful, prosperous Nigeria has begun with emergence of Tinubu — Southwest APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Southwest zone, has described the just concluded presidential primary election as an open, fair, and transparent exercise that has become a baffle for those who do not wish the party well saying the journey for a better, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria has just begun.

The party, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital by its National Vice-Chairman, Southwest, Isaac Kekemeke, expressed their gratitude to the entire leadership and membership of the APC in Nigeria for the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general Elections.

He said, “We express our gratitude to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the leader of the party for deepening and entrenching internal democracy by insisting on a level playing ground for all aspirants at the just concluded APC national convention. Mr President clearly demonstrated that as a father, he is a friend to all and a foe to none.

“The northern Governors deserve commendation for their altruistic and patriotic resolute resolve to transfer presidential powers to southern Nigeria. They indeed piloted the Nigerian plane off bad weather with its imminent dangers.

“They salvaged our party and Nigeria from avoidable crisis through their desire for a united Nigeria based on equity and fairness. Their sacrificial position must inspire all irrespective of tribe, religion, and status to work for a united Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Biodun Oyebanji, Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, described Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory as a well-deserved honour for a leader who has paid his dues and sacrificed a lot for the party’s growth and electoral fortunes, adding that Tinubu’s consistent investment in human capital development is paying off.

“The APC Presidential Primary election is, without doubt, a turning point in our collective resolve as a party to consolidate on the achievement of President Muhamadu Buhari achievement. I congratulate our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu for coming out victorious in the election.

” From any angle one chooses to look at it, Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory is not by accident, considering his years of great and strategic contributions to human capital development and his sacrifice for the party. With his emergence, one can be sure of a brighter future for our party.

While congratulating other presidential aspirants that participated in the contest for their courage and patriotism, Oyebanji specifically hailed Governor Fayemi for sacrificing his aspiration for the unity of the party at a very crucial hour and for directing Ekiti State delegates and his supporters across the states to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu at the convention.

” Governor Fayemi has, by this token, again, demonstrated he is a pragmatic leader and a true Omoluabi, who can be trusted”, he said.