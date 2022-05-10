Jonathan rejects Fulani group’s APC presidential form offer

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected the N100 million worth All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms bought for him by a group known as Association Fulani/Almajir.

The Fulani/Almajiri stormed the Abuja International Conference Centre, venue for the sale of APC nomination forms Monday night and obtained the documents for the former president to run for the exalted office again.

But Jonathan in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze turned down the offer, insisting that it was an insult to buy such forms for him without his consent.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it. We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it”.