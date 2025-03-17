Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate

Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 general election has announced his decision to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press conference in his campaign office in Ikeja on Monday.

Jandor noted that the decision to rejoin APC was because the party was the best alternative to deliver good governance to Lagosians and Nigerians.

He said his decision to return to APC was taken after due consultation with his political supporters and associates across Lagos State.

It was widely reported that Jandor had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, last week.

