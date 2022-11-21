Is Wike driving other parties underground with Executive Orders?

Some political pundits believe that if care is not taken, only the state ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be on the ballot in 2023 for governorship and other legislative elections.

This is going by the series of strategies and actions from the governor’s party and from the state government. First, a factional leader in the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Magnus Abe, now in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who was believed to have quiet alliance with the state governor had gone to court to stop all APC candidates. His success seemed to provide test case and template on how best to stop others from being on the ballot.

Courts

Now, the PDP has filed suits seeking to disqualify almost every single strong party in the coming elections. Even before leaving the APC to the SDP, Abe and his loyalists ensured they got a suit going. Now, the suit has succeeded and all APC candidates have been disqualified. The battle has shifted to the appeal court on the way to the Supreme Court.

Now, all other parties are in court struggling to escape from PDP’s vice grips through well crafted judicial webs. There are insinuations that beating Rivers PDP and Governor Wike in the courts in Rivers State looks herculean.

Money power

The Rivers State government has emerged as the state with the highest spending power in politics, though the state is about the fourth richest state in budget figures behind Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Lagos.

Governor Wike has emerged as a political force in the land, sponsoring the biggest conferences and events and supporting the PDP to seemingly overshadow and dwarf all other parties in the state.

There seems to be no demarcation between the PDP treasury and the state government’s treasury. The PDP and the governor seem to be on campaigns all year round, using state funds and government activities such as foundation-laying events and commissioning ceremonies plus airport receptions for the governor and his guests. There are regional governors’ meetings and other events that are given five-star banquet execution.

There seems to be enough funds to win loyalists and closest supporters of other parties such that nobody seems impossible to buy over. This way, the pillars of other major leaders in other political parties have ceaselessly defected to Wike’s PDP. This continues to weaken the other parties who seem unable to match the governor’s fiscal war chest. Most analysts say they hardy can know who is actually doing the spending; the PDP treasurer, the state government, or Gov Wike as an individual. The effect is however not in doubt.

Threat to demolish hotels, etc: Ban on political meetings

The next shock directly from the governor’s table came when Governor Wike threatened to demolish any hotel or building where those he described as thugs and cultists were allegedly holding meetings.

This seemed to be at the whispering stages of the differences between him and Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the PDP flag bearer. He was said to target his party leaders that were suspected to favour Atiku.

Wike banned such meetings and began to seal filling stations and threaten to demolish some important hotels. After this stage, the face-off between Wike and Atiku exploded into the open. Now, most of those PDP leaders now supporting Atiku have been sacked from board appointments and some have lost their land allocations, thus, provoking outcries and charges of political victimization.

Executive Order 21

Wike rolled out what he called Order 21. Governor Wike said the order was to stop acts that could instigate political tensions.

Executive Order 21 prohibits use of public schools for rallies without permission from the State Commissioner of Education.

He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general elections begins, political parties and their candidates need to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections.

“We clearly respect and guarantee the rights of all the political parties, their candidates and their supporters to unfettered political campaigning throughout the state.

“Consequently, we will neither allow nor allow any political party, their affiliates, candidates, and their supporters to violate the prevailing peace and security in the State under any political pretext.

“Let me, therefore, enjoin all the political parties and candidates standing in the 2023 general elections to avoid any act or conduct that could instigate political tensions and ignite flames of election violence in the State or any part thereof.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the use of public school buildings, structures and premises for political rallies is lawful only when there is compliance with the following conditions:

(a) obtaining permission from the Commissioner of Education not less than the two (2) weeks before the date of the rally; and

(b) Paying a non-refundable security fee of N5m only.”

“We have said it before that the law is no respecter of political parties or persons, irrespective of size, status or station.

Wike said he was determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any political party or candidate who dared to break the rules by plotting, conniving, instigating or perpetrating any act or conduct that may trigger or contribute to triggering electoral violence and related incidents in the State during the campaigns and the general elections.

Parties argue that applying to the government amounted to all parties being supervised by one party ruling the state. The demand to deposit N5m is seen as a plan to prove that other parties have no money.

Executive Order 22

Next, Governor Wike signed Executive Order 22 prohibiting the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas in urban and non-urban areas as campaign offices by political parties without approval. The order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorised places.

Speaking, Wike condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties particularly in Port Harcourt through indiscriminate posting of handbills, banners, posters and all sorts of unauthorised materials. The order prescribes several penalties for violation.

Reactions:

It is a plan to drive all other parties underground – APC spokesman, Darlington Nwauju

The first to react to the series of executive orders is the APC spokesman, Darlington Nwauju who things the overall plot must be to drive all other parties underground.

He asked: “If you cannot hold meetings in hotels because they will demolish the hotel, you can’t go to your residence, you cannot go to public centres and schools, you cannot put your posters, how else do you meet the voters?”

He went on: “He wants to drive other parties underground with state resources. Yet, he claims to have performed so well. Why not allow Rivers people judge for themselves?

“We have told anyone who cares to listen that the outgoing governor is over-reaching his powers by trying to regulate political activities outside of what the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended) stipulate.

“First, you cannot ask your political opponents to come to you for approvals whenever they want to advertise their campaign materials. You cannot also stop people sympathetic to any political party from using their private buildings to advertise their preferred candidates or parties.”

He said these were things they find very common amongst party members who paint buildings or shops in the colors of their favourite candidates/parties. “Now, if a government means well, what happens to citizens who decide that their buildings will wear the colors of their favorite football clubs?

“We have to be very careful with trying to allow the little position God allows us to occupy to get into our heads. This latest attempt has pushed the Governor into the ladder of draconian rulers. Why he chose to leave behind the a legacy of pigeonhole democracy in Rivers State?

“The state is on autopilot. We are now used to hearing all sorts being concocted just to preserve power beyond 2023.”

Many urge the parties to go to court outside Rivers State and secure an interim order suspending the Executive Orders. Reacting to this, the image makers said the party will do what is civil and legal.

Wike is frustrated but voters will decide – Eze

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s strongest media supporter and ally, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, said Wike is doing all these as a frustrated fellow who he said is very aware of what awaits him come 2023. “All these unwarranted and undemocratic laws are all geared towards frustrating himself and not any political party. He is fully aware that under level playing ground he and his party’s candidates will not score up to 20 per cent of votes to be cast but what he doesn’t understand is that Rivers State people have resolved to ensure that PDP doesn’t get close to the Brick House seeing how Wike has messed up governance in the State and made the State a laughing stock.

“So let Wike enact as many laws as he feels that an emperor like him can enact but none of such laws can save him this time around.”

I think Wike does not want free election – Media guru

A seasoned political analyst and media expert, Blessing Nwikina, thinks the orders and actions are all geared towards not allowing a free election environment

“I recall how the Rivers governor had repeatedly voiced in different fora that Buhari will not allow for free and fair election.

“He accused the President, even up to saying that Mr President will not even sign the new Electoral Law. The Executive Order 21 and 22 are undemocratic. They are worse than military decrees.

“It is an enemy of election and takes away the beauty of a fair contest called election. Wike is doing what he protested against.”

None of the actions is targeted at any politician – Chris Finebone, new Commissioner for Information

The newly appointed Commissioner of Information, Chris Finebone until recently was APC’s spokesman, said no action of the government is targeted at any politician.

“To verify my explanation, all one needs to do is carefully read the Orders and critically examine proper interpretations of them vis-a-vis the prevalent malaise in our society which we conveniently describe as lack of political will to enforce laws.

“Executive Orders, to the best of my understanding, are not legislations but administrative directives based on existing legislations. Executive Orders merely give or confer additional impetus to existing laws or provisions of the constitution. Grey areas arising between existing Laws and Executive Orders are usually resolved by the courts just like in other matters.

“Presidents Biden of the US and Muhammadu Buhari have all issued several Executive Orders since assuming office. The present hysteria by politicians in Rivers State are highly unnecessary.”