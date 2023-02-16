Is Obi the candidate to end Nigeria’s locust years?

There is a picture that surfaced on the internet few days ago, precisely on Saturday, February 12, 2023, when Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), rode on the streets of Lagos State in a motorcade, while his ever-ready, ardent and buoyant supporters waved their hands in unison, looked cheerlessly and walked by his side.

In the image, which was reportedly shot by Esther Umoh, a photographer; a young Nigerian with promising future, stood barely on one foot while his arms were extended on both sides, welcoming the Labour Party’s presidential standard-bearer with open arms to Lagos State, one of the states perceived to be under the stronghold of his rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endless chants, Obi! Obi!! Obi!!! has become a revival song to the citizens who have over time been subjected to hardship, threatened by the intractable insecurity issues and still shackled with poverty despite interventions made by successive administrations to ameliorate the sufferings.

Addressed as a greenhorn in terms of national politics by those who have been dominating the political arena, Obi’s word to the people, especially the teeming youth population, who now make a significant percentage of voters and has led the movement for a better Nigerian through their new-found “savior”, is to redeem Nigeria.

The sexagenerian’s rising wave of supporters, gleeful appearance and convincing speeches have, no doubt, pushed the onetime two-horse presidential race to oblivion, set a precedence for future election by bringing challenge to contestants that the country’s top job is not for personal gains, and has eventually unsettled the two well-known ruling parties that have occupied the office of the president of Nigeria.

He has toured almost every nook and cranny of Africa’s most populous country, reassuring the citizenry, raising expectations of the common man and claiming to have the magic bullet capable of targeting the nation’s predicament and preventing it from persisting.

His widely acceptance and street credibility across the country, especially the southern part, as well as his blissful grin expressed on his face, which many believe will bring in a ray of hope, can be likened to a radiant smile seen on a girl’s face who found love and got engaged on valentine’s day.

Obviosly, the mood of the populace has kept him on track as he drives his campaign train to the long-awaited February 25, 2023 presidential election that will usher in President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The 61-year-old former governor of Anambra State, who is unperturbed with the deep pockets possessed by his heavyweight competitors and the recent attacks on his staunch followers by suspected thugs during a rally in Lagos State, has kept his eyes on winning the grand prize.

Interestingly, Obi’s popularity was evident in a viral video where a crowd of supporters kept chanting his name to boo some of the All Progressives Congress candidates who were trying to curry favour from Edo residents at the Ovonramwen square popularly called Ring Road.

In his final push to woo the electorate, he extended his outreach to markets and cities, including Nnewi, Anambra State, Alaba international market and Oshodi, Lagos as well as some markets in Abuja and Nasarawa state.

When his campaign train made a stop in Lagos, some of his supporters cheering him on his way to the rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, were attacked.

Speaking at a rally in Lagos, Obi said, “I received reports that four members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetoric of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks.”

Sharing his opinion on the attack and why the 2023 election is unique, Matthew Edaghese, legal practitioner, said stopping people from their respective political conviction is not democracy.

“What happened is a reflection of the desperation of some persons who have seen the handwriting on the wall that they are not in the good books of the electorate and think they can impose their way by hook or by crook,” Edaghese said.

Edaghese said the 2023 poll will make a generational statement because of the unprecedented enthusiasm shown by younger generation.

“The 2023 is a watershed in the political history of Nigeria. It is one election that has become so globally popular that the candidates of the election are being discussed in the different parts of the world. So, the kind of interest this election is generating is unprecedented in the history of Nigerian politics.

“There is this clamour for change of guard, from a generation to another generation. There is a fundamental interest. The attack on supporters is very unfortunate and it should be noted that choice making is not just on Election Day; people make their choice before election and express it on Election Day.

“The difference in the campaign is that people are showing so much interest and for the first time, we are seeing more than two major parties in the race and this has generated anxiety. For the first time, a party that was relatively obscured is taking the front seat by leading all opinion polls conducted. This has further rekindled the hope among Nigerians, perhaps, there is a change in the offing from the old order,” he said.