Insecurity: APC legacy group assures Nigerians of safer days ahead

A group known as All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness & Campaign has assured Nigerians that safer days lie ahead inspite of the country’s security challenges.

The APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign also said it may take some time for Nigerians to see the full results of President Muhammadu Buhari’s interventions in security sector.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by Ismail Ahmed, Acting National Youth Leader of the Party; Lanre Issa-Onilu, former APC National Publicity Secretary; Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media and Salihu Moh. Lukman, Director General Progressives Governors Forum.

According to them, the Buhari Administration will, working closely with the States and Local Governments, and the Legislature and Judiciary, continue to initiate more reforms that can improve the capacity of security agencies to secure the country and be resolute in its determination to rid Nigeria of crime and criminality.

They argued that none of Nigeria’s security challenges is new but what is new is the boldness and commitment with which the Buhari Administration is confronting these age-old challenges.

The group expressed confidence that even as several challenges persist across the country, the interventions being implemented, many of which have not been seen in Nigeria’s recent history, will begin to yield fruit in the near future.

“The Nigerian Military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades. Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Army, Air Force and Navy. The Nigeria Air Force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015, with at least a dozen more being expected, and the Navy has most recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979. The Administration has also launched a Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“The new Police Act signed by President Buhari in 2020 incorporates the concept of Community Policing. President Buhari is a huge advocate for the re-institution by States of age-old communal security mechanisms that bring together traditional and community leaders and the Police, for the provision of credible intelligence and the resolution of conflicts and tensions as they arise.

“President Buhari has just flagged-off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure project, to protect Nigeria’s vast waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea. In the last five years, a number of technology solutions are being deployed and implemented to support the Police, Immigration and other security agencies.”, the statement read in parts.

APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign added that the present administration is

addressing the underlying drivers of insecurity such as poverty and youth unemployment, through programmes and policies in agriculture, manufacturing, small business support, ease of doing business, massive infrastructure investment, amongst others.