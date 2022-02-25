INEC meets Saturday on implementation of Electoral Act

Sequel to the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law on Friday by President Muhamadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is holding a meeting on Saturday (tommorow), possibly to set machinery for the implementation of the new law.

INEC said the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman of information and Voter Education Committee in a statement shortly after the signing ceremony said another statement will be issued on the way forward after tomorrow’s meeting.

The statement read: “Today Friday 25th February 2022, the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria signed the Electoral Bill 2022 into law. This is historic being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 that the Electoral Act was repealed and re-enacted. It contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

“The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the Commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest.”