INEC issues notice for Lagos East, Kosofe By-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday served a notice of election in respect of by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency 2.

In a statement to journalists by Sam Olumekun, Lagos Resident Electoral commissioner, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, he announced that notices of the elections had been served at the Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency.

Olumekun said INEC’s decision was in accordance with section (30)3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which states, that “in the case of a by-election, the commission shall, not later than 14 days before the date appointed for the election, publish a notice stating the date of the election.”

The commission said it had decided to publish the notice at the respective INEC offices in Kosofe and Lagos East several weeks ahead for stakeholders to kick-start activities.

The notice was pasted on Monday at the commission’s office in the two constituencies.

Recall that the commission had fixed October 31, 2020 for both elections.

The by-elections would be conducted to fill the vacuums created by the demise of the Senator that represented Lagos East Senatorial district, Adebayo Oshinowo, and member who was representing Kosofe 2, Tunde Buraimoh.

In the last few weeks several aspirants in the two leading political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been jostling to clinch their party’s ticket to contest for the vacant seats.