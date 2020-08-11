INEC fixes 12 parliamentary bye-elections October 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 12 pending National and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections for Saturday 31st October 2020.

The schedule polls include: Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State, Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State.

Others are: Imo North Senatorial District, Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement said by the harmonized timetable, the Commission will give the Notice of Election on 17th August 2020 while Political Parties will conduct their primaries to nominate candidates between 24th August and 8th September 2020.

According to him, submission of Forms and Personal Particulars of Candidates will commence on 9th September and close at 6pm on 13th September 2020 while the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-elections has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye said the attention of the Commission has been drawn to the existence of vacancies in Isi-Uzo State Constituency in Enugu State and Bakori State Constituency in Katsina State, constituencies.

He however stated that the vacancies have not been formally declared by the Speakers of the affected State Assemblies.

“Several vacancies have occurred in both Federal and State Legislative Houses as a result of resignation or death of members, affecting 12 constituencies across 8 States of the Federation.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission decided earlier to suspend the conduct of all bye-elections until it is satisfied that the elections can be conducted in a safe and conducive environment. Since then, the Commission has developed its Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, revised its Regulations and Guidelines and engaged with health authorities and stakeholders on conducting elections in an environment that guarantees both credibility and public safety.

“The Commission has also successfully conducted the bye-election to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency and is going ahead with the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on the 19th September and 10th October respectively. Consequently, the Commission is now in a position to schedule the following bye-elections”, Okoye added.