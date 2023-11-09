INEC confirms Imo REC will oversee guber poll

Amidst growing controversy and demands for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Sylvia Agu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has firmly asserted that there are no grounds for her removal.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this clear during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme. He said that the REC would oversee the upcoming elections, stressing that complaints against Agu were based on mere suspicions.

Oyekanmi stated, “We don’t have any reason to remove her from there, and we don’t have any evidence that implicates her or proves any allegations that are being made at this time.”

He further stated the Commission’s dedication to its responsibilities and the seriousness with which it approaches the conduct of elections. Oyekanmi noted that while INEC takes complaints against its officers seriously, it requires concrete evidence of culpability.

In the past, INEC has taken disciplinary actions against its RECs in Abia, Sokoto, and Adamawa states during earlier general elections when they acted outside the provisions of the commission.

Despite the demands for Agu’s removal, Oyekanmi reiterated, “As far as we are concerned, we haven’t seen anything to implicate the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State.”

He assured all political parties participating in the upcoming elections that INEC would maintain fairness and impartiality, emphasising their commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

Additionally, Oyekanmi revealed that INEC had deployed nine additional RECs and two national commissioners to each of the three states where governorship elections will take place on November 11, 2023. The electoral body has also deployed 46,000 staff to these states, along with sensitive and non-sensitive materials, including Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of security agencies to ensure a smooth electoral process, and voters were reassured that the Result Viewing Portal (IReV) would be operational on election day.

The governorship elections will be held on Saturday in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi. Incumbent Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (who is not seeking re-election due to term limits) are prominent figures in these elections.

In Kogi, key contenders include Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (APC), Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Imo, Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu, among others, will challenge incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC.

In Bayelsa, the contest features Timipre Sylva of the APC and others competing against incumbent Governor Duoye Diri of the PDP.