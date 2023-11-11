Imo witness low turnout for Guber elections

Imo State witnessed a low turnout in the concluded governorship election in most of the local government areas where election voting took place.

In the Aboh Mbaise local government area, there were just pockets of people who turned out to vote.

Other areas monitored include Owerri Municipal Council, where the election was characterised by ballot box snatching amidst the low turnout of voters.

Also, Ngor-Okpal locals witnessed a low turnout of voters, even though the voting process at Umuchoko Umuohiagu, Ngorokpala, was marred by ballot snatching by some thugs suspected to be working for a particular political party.

In the Ikeduru local government area, the turnout was impressive, as that place is the home of Samuel Anyanwu, the governor candidate of the PDP.

The same low turnout of voters characterized the voting at Ehime Mbano, Isiala Mbano and some areas in Mbaitoli local government area where our correspondent monitored.