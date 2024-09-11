Imo govt says no plan to rig local govt’s election

The All Progressives Congress, APC-led Government of Imo State has debunked the allegations made by opposition parties, mainly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the possibility of rigging forthcoming local government election scheduled for September 21st, 2024.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the other opposition parties had sughested that what happened during the last Imo House of Assembly Election where the APC Government said that it would win and it later won all the 27 Seats in the State House of Assembly, saying the political scenario would repeat itself.

But, APC-led State Government said it had no plan to rig the forthcoming Local Government Election as alleged by some people and the opposition parties, mainly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The State Government however said it was going to have a landslide victory at the poll, saying Governor Hope Uzodinma’s quantum of people-oriented projects across statState, would make it possible for the APC to have overwhelming success in the Election.

Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, noted that it was very insulting for PDP to accuse the governor of “smuggling an already written results to (Imo State Independent Electoral Commission) ISIEC”.

Emelumba, who was responding to a Press Statement issued by Lancelot Obiaku, PDP Publicity Secretary, claiming that the Government was set to rig the election, dismissed such a statement and described PDP as a failed party, which is now in tatters, and ill-prepared for the election.

“PDP is in tatters. It is best remembered in Imo State today as a failed party. They know already that they can not win a single ward in the State, that is why they are crying wolf, trying to discredit an election that is yet to hold, ” he said.

He noted that APC was not only strong in Imo State but very formidable and impregnable as evidenced in the superlative performance it posted during last November’s Governorship election in the State.

” APC won in all the 27 local government areas of the State. PDP could not even win the local government of their governorship candidate. After dragging APC to all the courts, the Supreme Court still affirmed that His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma, won fair and square”, he said.

He noted that no governor with such a record would descend low to rig a Local Government Election, more so when APC is firmly rooted at the grassroots of the State.