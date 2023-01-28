I’m still governor, Adeleke tells Osun residents, writes INEC

Governor Ademola Adeleke, of Osun State has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the appeal against the judgment of governorship election petitions tribunal delivered on Friday.

Governor Adeleke, who stated this on Saturday, said his counsels had written the electoral body, intimating it of the appeal and seeking non-implementation of the judgement until the determination of the appeal.

He further said that his counsels have filed appeal against the tribunal judgment.

The governor said, “My good people of Osun state, I am still your Governor. I have the right of appeal on the Chairman’s judgment and I have instructed my Lawyers accordingly.

“You gave me your mandate, our election remains valid and by the Grace of God we will triumph at last. I call on you all to remain calm and go about your normal activities, peacefully. Please remain law abiding.

“We have strong faith in God and in our judiciary.”

It would be recalled that the state election petition tribunal sacked Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State, declaring Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the validly elected Governor of the state, having scored majority of lawful votes in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The panel also directed the INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and subsequently issue another certificate of return to Oyetola as the validly elected Governor of the state.