I’m a registered member of APC – Yari replies Shinkafi

The former Governor of Zamfara State and aspirant for the office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdulazizi Yari said he is a registered member of the party and anyone disputing that is doing it for the sake of mischief.

Yari said this in reaction to the comments by a former former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sani Shinkafi who is also aspiring for APC National Chairman that the erstwhile Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum was not a member of the ruling party.

Shinkafi who also hails from Zamfara State at a press conference in Abuja

challenged Yari to prove his membership of APC, insisting that he was not qualified to aspire for the party’s National Chairmanship position.

“As far as the national record of APC is concerned, I challenge everyone here to go and meet Abdulazeez Yari and ask him, let him show you his authentic and revalidated membership card as a card-carrying member of APC.

“As far as we are concerned, he is already automatically disqualified from this race and based on that, I don’t want our State to take risk of not participating, of not taking a slot in our great party and I have decided to join the race. You can go and verify From his ward, his name is not on the register and he doesn’t have an authentic membership card,” he alleged.

But the former Zamfara Governor said he was not only a registered member of the APC but the only known chairmanship aspirant of the party from Zamfara and the North West geo-political zone, urging the party and general public to disregard any noise maker claiming to be an aspirant under the umbrella of APC.

The Yari Campaign Group in a statement by Abdullahi Tsare in Abuja urged the public to ignore the “chanting of an errand boy” (Shinkafi) who will stop at nothing than to cause confusion in the public, simply to mislead the teaming supporters of Yari, and to further attract large sum from his pay masters, saying was not serious in the race of being APC National Chairman.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, was in APGA throughout the 16 years period of PDP rule

For that period, he was just a nuisance in APGA because he caused a lot of trouble and I believed the APGA as a party is in a better position to give detailed account of what Sani Shinkafi represent.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a Governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA. It was when Matawalle defected that he Sani cross carpeted to join his pay masters.

“Shinkafi is nothing but a noise maker and nothing more than that. Abdulaziz Yari has done so much to build APC and is still doing more to uplift the APC to greater heights and would as a matter of fact wouldn’t want to join issues with the likes of Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi who always be directed by his pay masters before he can say anything.

“We wish to ask Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, that why are his Attacks been targeted at His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari. Why not Tanko Almakura, Senator Sani Musa, Ali Modu Sherrif or the rest of the Chairmanship Aspirants, reason being that he was employed to come to APC and do a hatchet Job similarly to the ones he did while in APGA.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi being a destroyer and ingrate personality from the foregoing; Therefore, we implore members of the public and our party members as well to see Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi as an unserious Party member and the public should ignore him, as doing so would only amount to waste of time,” he stated.