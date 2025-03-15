A leader’s response during crises is worth more than speeches written in Queens English and delivered eloquently. There is no doubt in my mind that the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum would have earned the respect of his people.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has distributed 110 brand new operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and 280 houses to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

The distribution was flagged off by Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, who commended the initiative and described the governor as a “performing governor” in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

The ceremony, held at the Government House in Maiduguri, was attended by top security officials, including the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Waidi Shuibu; Deputy and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and others.

According to the distribution formula, 60 vehicles will be allocated to the Nigerian Police and 50 vehicles and 500 motorcycles to the Nigerian military.

Similarly, the police will be allocated 220 houses at Mai Mala Buni Estate, 20 at Kashim Shertima Estate and another 40 at Wulari, all in Maiduguri.

In his address, Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of supporting security forces with the necessary tools which, he said, would enhance their efficiency and dedication to duty.

“Today marks a significant step in our unwavering commitment to strengthening the security architecture of Borno State; we are gathered here to present 100 operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and housing quarters to members of the Nigerian Police Force and military, as the case may be, who tirelessly serve and sacrifice to safeguard our communities.

“This modest gesture continues our government’s commitment to the security agencies, which are the cornerstones for achieving peace, progress, and development in our state.

“These vehicles will enhance their mobility, improve their response times, and bolster their operational capabilities in the fight against insecurity and social vices,” Zulum states.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership in supporting the security agencies.

Governor Zulum also expressed his commitment to rendering his services to the security organisations.

He said: “We are grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the distinguished leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing strategic leadership and unalloyed support to our security agencies as they work assiduously to safeguard the life and property of our citizens.

“Under my watch, the Borno State Government has maintained a cordial relationship with our security forces. We realised that without security, the recovery of our state from insecurity, Insurgency and decadence would not yield the desired result.

“By supporting our security forces, we are investing in force multiplier, speed of action and timely response of the armed forces and security agencies to our daunting security challenges. We are committed to working together to address the insecurity issues and build a safer and more prosperous future for our people.”

In his remarks, the IGP expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for what he described as massive support.

Egbetokun said: “These operational assets, including 110 vehicles and 500 motorcycles, will, no doubt, enhance our operational capacity. They will enable us to respond more effectively to emergencies in the state. They will also enable us to patrol our communities more efficiently, ultimately improving the delivery of services to the people of Borno State.

“I thank you, your Excellency, once again, for this gesture; I also want to assure you, Your Excellency, that these operational assets are going to be put to immediate operational use to enhance the security of the people of Borno State tate.”

Share