Ighodalo support group Canada hails Ogie’s nomination as Edo PDP running mate

The Asue Ighodalo Support Group in Canada has hailed the nomination of Osarodion Ogie as the running mate to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo.

The support group described Ogie as a highly distinguished, trusted, tested, purpose driven and transformational leader.

The group also commended the leadership of the PDP in Edo State, elders of the party, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for their wisdom and forth sight in not only ensuring the emergence of Ighodalo as the candidate, but also nominating Ogie as the running mate.

Speaking at its stakeholder’s meeting at the Victoria Inn Convention Center, Manitoba, Canada, the chairman and his assistant,Tony Imoisili and Roland Odiana, acknowledged the importance of the nomination to the success of the campaign for the Ighodalo-Osarodion/PDP

“It is with great delight and pleasure that we celebrate our newly nominated deputy governorship candidate, Barrister Osarodion Ogie, a consummate lawyer, astute politician, administrative genius and a seasoned grassroots personality, whose character, capacity, calmness, composure, credibility and sagacity naturally speaks great volumes in Edo State.

“Therefore, we sincerely congratulate Osarodion Ogie (Esq) on his nomination. Indeed, Ogie has the sterling qualities of consolidating the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by using his undiluted wisdom, rich tapestry of knowledge, huge wealth of experience as well as great power of political foresight, insight and understanding to stand in as the next Deputy Governor of Edo State with Asue Ighodalo.

“We cannot but collectively continue to support and give hope to the hopeless.

“It is another opportunity with the precious votes of Edo people who outrightly deserve the provision of good governance, His Excellency Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki started in Edo State since 2016 till date and AI /O2 affirming it.

“ Osarodion has the requisite political pedigree and carriage to fit perfectly into the privileged position of responsibility through the massive support and love from the good people of Edo State, because he is not just an inclusive unifier, but a great lover of truth, source of hope and a great giver of joy to the Edo people.

“Once again, we congratulate Barrister Osarodion Ogie, and our amiable leaders and party members. We wish you a brighter and most purposeful campaign ahead,” the statement reads”