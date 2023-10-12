Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP for APC

Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing the Anambra South senatorial district has defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Conveying his resignation in a letter sent to the Senate and read by Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, Ubah said his resignation was due to irreconcilable differences and calls from his constituents to serve him better.

Ubah, until his defection was the only member of the YPP in the 10th Senate.

Meanwhile, the senate adjourned its plenary over the death of a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Abdulkadir Danbuga. The lawmaker, until his death was representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State.