If elected, I will make Ajaokuta Steel project work – Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company, which has been moribund for many decades, if elected into office as president.

He said he would make the Steel Company work for the people of Kogi and Nigeria in general.

“I have been trying to work on Ajaokuta since my days as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. I understand all the issues surrounding Ajaokuta. We will work hard to make it work for the people of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Tambuwal also urged Nigerians to reject any aspirant who promises to follow President Muhammadu Buhari’s footstep in governance.

While addressing delegates on Monday in Lokoja, Tambuwal also said: “We are living witnesses to the pathetic security situation in the country which has become a national problem, yet some people are saying that they want to continue what brother Buhari is doing; please don’t give such people any chance.”

Read also: Nigeria’s financial inclusion scorecard: 2012-2020 in review

He also called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of the current security challenges as help is on the way from him when he becomes president.

“Security challenge is a national problem. I, however, want to urge you not to lose hope as I have the necessary experience needed to address it headlong.

“I have been tested at different levels and I have the prerequisite qualifications needed. I am a lawyer, one-time speaker of the House of

Representatives, and now the governor of Sokoto State; my records speak volume as someone with adequate experience needed to run Federal Government such as ours,” he said.

“As the governor of Sokoto State, we have never owed any worker. When I tried last time, they said I was still learning, but now experience has come and I will employ them in governing the country,” he further said.

The governor emphasised that he was well-grounded in party politics and understood their language well enough to be able to carry everyone along.

“I understand everything about party politics; I understand their language and I will speak it. I understand this country very well and I have a strong network of friends across the length and breadth of this country. I say let us partner to get the party ticket so that we can work together,” he said.