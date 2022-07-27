Idahosa: Why Kwankwaso may win 2023 presidential poll

Isaac Idahosa, the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), has said he is optimistic that the party would win the 2023 presidential election due to the experience of its presidential candidate.

Idahosa noted that the two dominant parties have failed to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s woes despite years in power, stressing that Nigerians would be shock when the presidential campaign begins later in the year.

He stated this Tuesday night while featuring on the Channels TV program, ‘Politics Today’.

The Edo-born clergy stressed that having held various top public positions in the country, based on his popularity and educational background, Kwankwaso had all it takes to win next year’s presidential poll.

According to him, “He has held various positions in the country and understands what to do to solve Nigeria’s problems. He is a trained lawyers, in which Igbos, others have all benefited from. He is a man with sincerity and selfless.

“We will shock Nigerians; today, they can say it is impossible but tomorrow they will congratulate us. We are already consulting and I am already looking forward to the campaigns which will be a big shock to those who are in doubt over what we are able to pull out”.

Speaking further, he advised the federal government to invest more in education and find amicable way to resolve the lingering strike by university lectures, adding that education was crucial to the progress of the country.

He added that progress, peace and harmony can only be achieved when there is fairness, equity, and justice which he said would be demonstrated by Kwankwaso’s candidacy.

“I have been a pastor for 33 years and directly involved in church politicking which is important after spiritual responsibility.

“I have been able to manage people from different tribes and regions and this is a needed ingredient, especially in a time like this in Nigeria where there is no trust and division, which is why we are coming with a healing movement”, he added.