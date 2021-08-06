IBB: Corruption worse under civilian leaders than military rulers

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), Nigeria’s former military head of state, says corruption in Nigeria is worse under civilian leaders than under military rulers.

Babangida said this on Friday during an interview with Arise TV.

The former military head of state said people who steal public money under civilian administrations are on the streets walking free and have not been prosecuted.

He said during his time as military head of state, he sacked a governor for misappropriating less than N313,000, adding that military leaders are saints in that regard, compared to what is happening under the democratic dispensation.

According to him, “Well on that, you can’t compare it with the facts on the ground now. You can say it. From what I read, from analysis, I think we are saints when compared to what is happening under a democratic dispensation.

“I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than N313, 000. Today, those who have stolen billions and are in court are now parading themselves on the streets. Who else is better in fighting corruption?”

Babangida, who handed over power to Ernest Sonekan in 1993, after the controversy that trailed the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, blamed politicians for the current disunity in the country.

He added that there was a period where individuals held positions in regions outside their ethnicity, adding that the present crop of politicians are not serious about nation building.

“Till today, unfortunately, the political class are not really into this seriously and say how do we build a nation,” he said.