I will have zero tolerance for corruption – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Tuesday in California said competence, capacity, credibility and commitment are the 4 Cs, required to turn Nigeria around. He made this statement while addressing the Nigerian diaspora in California on the way beyond 2023.

The 61- year-old pointed out it can only take one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory.

Obi said he will have zero tolerance for corruption, and to do that he will cut the cost of governance.

‘‘Our total commitment to transparency and accountability in government business is the only credible way to achieve zero corruption,’’ he said.

According to him his vision and mission is to give full expression to Nigeria’s democracy by moving the country from consumption to production.

He further said he will properly appropriate the nation’s assets to tackle security of life and properties.

‘‘We will pursue intangible assets of good governance, rule of law, security of lives and properties, through an aggressive increase in personnel and equipment and inclusive training of operatives in our security agencies,’’ Obi said.

‘‘We will emphasize patriotism, national interest, and national morale, quality of government, political will and character, which are all complementary to the other assets. We will ensure that we have these assets in place and stress asset optimization,’’ Obi said

He also said if elected he will lay emphasis on infrastructure and power.

‘‘We intend to lay special emphasis on critical infrastructure, especially Power to ensure a clear measurable increase of 200% of today’s generation, transmission and distribution within the shortest possible time through public private partnership.’’ Obi said

Obi said there will be proper internet penetration to foster economic growth

‘‘We will pursue aggressively modalities for raising the national internet penetration, as well as increased contribution of ICT to overall economic growth aid national development,’’ he said

Speaking on improving Nigeria’s diplomacy and still keeping Africa as the centerpiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy

‘‘Africa will remain the centerpiece of our foreign policy. We will improve Nigeria’s diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives,’’ he said.

Obi said he will focus on the improvement of the education and health sector

‘‘We will aggressively pursue human capital development in the education and health sectors within available resources, with a view to adopting pertinent global best practices in both sectors, he said.