I will abolish multiple exchange rate regime – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to carry out deep economic reforms, including abolishing the current multiple exchange rate regime, if elected president in 2023.

The former vice president stated this on Monday when a delegation of the British High Commission, led by the high commissioner, Catriona Laing met with him at his residence in Abuja.

He also said he would reduce tax to encourage genuine manufacturers and promote real investments. Atiku promised to boost agriculture in order to create employment for the country’s teeming population, according to a statement by his Spokesman, Paul Ibe.

He called for increased collaboration between the government of the United Kingdom and Nigeria in finding solutions to issues that are of mutual benefit to both countries.

The meeting, according to a statement, discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy and fostering national unity in Nigeria.

Atiku commended the delegation for the meeting and noted that “the bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has a rich history and it was important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern.”

He stressed that he expected the United Kingdom to play a more active role in the survival of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he was confident that the presidential election in 2023 will be free and fair.

The high commissioner in his remarks earlier noted that “the meeting with the former vice president was part of the on-going engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria”