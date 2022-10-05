I want to fix Nigeria with truth – SDP’s Adebayo

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said he is determined to fix Nigeria and like a mechanic, his spanner is truth.

Adebayo who spoke at an event organised by the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), held at the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja on Tuesday said to fix something, one must avoid damaging it further.

He said: “You have to understand what went wrong. Our country is not a difficult country to live in. What the country has gone through is deliberate sabotage by some people. Only Nigerians can fix Nigeria and they are the same people that damage it.

“The first thing we must do is to fix ourselves. We are going into the election not because we’ve learned lessons but because time has come.

“If we do not fix ourselves, we will get worse results than in 2019. People are saying Buhari is a disaster. They want us to know that Jonathan was a saint. I don’t agree. The same with Obasanjo.

“What I will say to Nigerians, is what I will say to my mechanic. Do you understand what is wrong with this car? If we don’t understand what is wrong with Nigeria, we can’t fix it,” Adebayo said.

The SDP presidential candidate further said some people want to fix the country but they do not want certain things to be fixed.

“Every youth in Nigeria seems to be angry with Nigeria. Youths seem to be innocent. But whether we like it or not, everyone is guilty.

“For me, I want to fix the country. My spanner is the truth. I don’t stick to things that favour me. We have insecurity. The government of the day can fix it if it stops the business in it.

“There is serious injustice either in the service. The government is creating new poverty. In the past, poverty was limited to people that are disabled and illiterate. The government has made it impossible for professionals to have value for their work because the currency has been devalued.

“We can fix the problem today if we want to fix it. We are not attracting talent in government. People are in government because of money. Nigeria doesn’t need more than seven ideas to work. The young people have no excuse anymore because the political space is now open unlike when we were being beaten by the military,” he added.