I only receive ₦577,000 monthly pension from Lagos – Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, former minister of Works and Housing, stated that the only financial benefit he receives from the government is a monthly pension of N577,000 as a former governor of Lagos State.

He clarified that he is not receiving billions of naira from the federal government, as speculated by some Nigerians, after serving eight years as the minister.

Fashola shared this information on Saturday during an appearance on Arise TV.

When asked about financial benefits as a former public servant, he mentioned, “The benefit I get I think is N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State. That’s all I get. So, in spite of all the stories that we got several billions of money after leaving office, I’ve come out to deny that repeatedly. Well, I don’t know how long it lasts, but all I know is that I get N577,000 per month consistently.”

When questioned about other benefits from the federal government, he responded with a simple “no.”

Regarding advice for current public office holders, the former Lagos governor refrained from issuing advice but encouraged them to “remain true and authentic” in their duties.