I have even knelt down several times to say, let this matter pass away – Fubara

Gov Sim Fubara has revealed how he has knelt down several times in some quarters begging that the crisis be allowed to come to an end.

Fubara made the disclosure on a network television interview where he said he was prepared to do anything for peace to return to the state.

Responding to a question by the anchor, Seun Akinbaloye, if he was prepared to make concessions for peace to reign, he said: “There is nothing I have not done on this earth to allow peace to reign. I have knelt down several times to say, lets allow this to pass, let’s allow peace to reign. I am willing to do anything for peace to reign.”

He said he had interest in peace to return because crisis had enveloped what he called ‘the wonderful work’ he is doing. “Crisis has not allowed my work to show. It’s only when I come out to say what I am doing that people say, ah, did you do this?”

The governor said as a result of the crisis, he has been under pressure from many groups and agencies. He did not explain what the pressures were about, but said he could mention names. “I hear some people have been penciled for arrest just because they are close to me.”

On the response credited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday afternoon on the Rivers crisis, the governor said his worry was that his name was mentioned.

He said: “I do not have any issue with what the president said. I am surprised to hear my name. I mean, everybody knows where the problem is coming from. Everybody knows it’s not me. But coming from Mr President, I cannot say anything. But the issue is not Fubara.”

He went on: “I believe strongly that with the recent intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, maybe, some peace may come. Maybe because of the Police pulling out, the hoodlums took advantage of it and moved in.

“But I hope when the police come back, they will allow the elected people to do their work. That was what I expected in the first place.”

