I had no idea Gowon wrote to Abacha to spare my life- Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria president

Olusegun Obasanjo, a retired general and former head of state, has responded to a revelation by Yakubu Gowon, also a retired general and former head of state, that he (Gowon) asked late General Sani Abacha to spare Obasanjo’s life during his imprisonment.

Obasanjo was among those detained by Abacha’s regime over allegations of plotting a coup to overthrow the government.

Speaking during the inaugural Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival at the 10 Commandments Prayer Altar in Du, Jos South Local Government Area, on Saturday, Gowon disclosed that he had written to Abacha, urging him to show clemency to Obasanjo.

Gowon revealed that he delivered the letter through his wife, emphasising to Abacha that his role as a leader was to do good, not harm. He expressed his gratitude that Obasanjo was not only released after Abacha’s death in June 1998 but also went on to serve as Nigeria’s president in 1999.

On Sunday, at the same Christmas carol event, Obasanjo acknowledged Gowon’s efforts, stating that he was unaware of the intervention until it was disclosed.

“I want to acknowledge my boss, General Yakubu Gowon. Yesterday, he made a revelation, and I have to thank you specifically for that. When I came out of prison, I had the opportunity to thank friends, inside and outside the country, who contributed to appeal and pray for my release from prison.

“And I went round the world thanking those that have been appealing and praying for my release from prison. But I did not know that you wrote a personal letter for my release until you said it yesterday. I thank you for that,” Obasanjo said.

The event was attended by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, alongside former governors Jonah Jang, Joshua Dariye, and Boni Haruna, among other dignitaries.

Share