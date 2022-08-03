How we’ll end insecurity, fix education – Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said that both himself and Obi have a clear solutions towards ending the spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

Yusuf did not reveal the plans and how the Labour Party intend achieving the target, but he indicated that he will work, and allow Nigerians to see the result.

Yusuf spoke on Channels Television program Politics Today on Tuesday.

He lamented the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, accusing President, Muhammadu Buhari of failing to deal with the issue, despite his promises to Nigerians to give it priority.

Obi’s running mate stressed that he was ashamed of the glaring cluelessness shown by the President towards security crisis in recent years.

He added that Obi, was experienced enough to lead the country, having governed Anambra for two terms, dismissing insinuations that he had nothing to offer the country.

According to him, “We do, what have Nigerians not heard in the past? What has the All Progressives Congress not told Nigerians? What did Buhari not say about restoring security? Are Nigerians not tired of hearing people talk and doing the opposite?

“Peter Obi and I are a completely a different mix, that is why we are seeking this opportunity and when we get it, we will deliver.

“The importance of talking has been destroyed by this administration, I feel ashamed to talk because someone like Buhari has talked and he failed.

“I don’t want to talk but act, we have the solution and by the grace of God, Nigerians will be safe and secured.”

When asked on how the administration would fix the education sector which has been marred by persistent strikes.

The running mate disclosed that the way to end persistent strike actions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASSU) was consistent negotiations, adding that the Obi’s administration would be committed to welfare of lecturers.