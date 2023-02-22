How Atiku will resuscitate our economy, empower youths- PDP chieftain

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, Hakeem Olalemi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has urge Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s candidate bowing to his plans to resuscitate the economy and create employment opportunities.

Hakeem Olalemi, who is the vice chairman, Lagos central of PDP, urged Nigerians not repeat the mistake they made four years ago by electing an insensitive leader to lead the country.

He stressed that the current hardship in the country can only be reversed by the Atiku led-government.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain said Atiku’s policies of rescue, recovery and resetting of the country would lead to gainful employment of the youths in Lagos and across Nigeria.

According to the statement, “The season is upon us to choose our leader through our electoral franchise and we need to make a better choice in Atiku Abubakar to resuscitate Nigeria’s economy and give our youths better development opportunities.

“We have witnessed a downtrodden in all spheres of our economy since 2015 when APC came to office and this has affected our youths who are majorly currently unemployed or underemployed.

“Our factories especially in the areas which we were proud to be productive have now been converted to warehouses and churches due to the policy inconsistency and lack of direction of the APC led government.

“In Lagos central senatorial district, our factories in Surulere and Apapa had been closed down leading to massive unemployment in the area thereby causing youths to become cultists and thugs instead of being productive.

“This trend can only be reversed by voting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the president and other PDP candidates in Saturday’s election.

“Atiku had promised to invest in women and youths employment and our votes can make this laudable idea of the PDP come to fruition to give live and better living to our teeming youths who are currently disoriented due to the lack of direction by the present ruling government.

“In the interest of our collective future and in aspiration for a better country which we all can be proud of, I am using this medium to once again urge you to give your vote to PDP and we would ensure that every promise made to the electorate is fulfil”.