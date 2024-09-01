Hardship: Why Nigerians should not expect any positive changes soon- Johnson

Ladipo Johnson is the Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). In this exclusive interview with Iniobong Iwok, he spoke on the state of the nation, accessing the Bola Tinubu’s administration. Excerpts:

What is your take on the Tinubu’s administration so far?

Unfortunately, it seems this administration is out of touch with the feelings and suffering of the masses. The administration has shown a lack of empathy for the people.

This administration has failed to communicate with Nigerians and has continued with its policies which have led the economy to tank southwards.

Inflation is still high, the value of the naira has dipped drastically and unemployment is high. It is not a listening administration and so, I am not sure we will see positive changes anytime soon.

The Patriots have advised the President to formulate a new constitution for the country through a people’s driven constituent assembly. What is your reaction?

I feel that we should stop playing to the gallery or seeking what is near impossible. What stops the National Assembly from looking at necessary constitutional amendments that will move the country forward?

Were they not voted for by the people? To those who say otherwise, I state clearly that a new and different election of members of a constituent assembly will give us virtually the same thing representation wise.

What is important for us is the spirit of implementation and for us to reduce the love of self, ethnicity, religious bigotry and greed. That way, the constitution will operate smoothly and this country will make progress.

There are increased reports of harassment of journalists and media professionals in the last few months. What is your take?

It is an unfortunate situation which points to the fact that this government is not one which encourages alternative opinions and views. The word on the streets is that this administration wants to operate in a one party state and this lends credence to that.

There were protests about hardship by Nigerians some weeks ago, was it necessary?

The violence and destruction of properties and infrastructure during the said protests is unfortunate. However, one hopes that the government has seen that the people it is meant to be serving are despondent.

So, many of them are living under the poverty line etc. One hopes that such protests are unnecessary and that there will not be a reoccurrence in the future. However, these things are usually natural and positive and efficient government performance will guide against future occurrences.

What are your expectations for the Edo gubernatorial election coming up next month, can INEC deliver?

I expect it to be a free and fair election. INEC has no reason not to ensure that the process is smooth. Also, I expect that the parties would also contest keenly, but within the ambit of the law.

Many Nigerians are worried that insecurity has worsened despite promises by President Tinubu, what is your reaction?

There are various reasons for increased insecurity in the land. However, I must first register the condolences of the entire membership of the NNPP to all who have lost loved ones to insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers.

Obviously, the security architecture being operated by the APC in the last 9 years is not working! The president has failed to sit down and rejigg things. However, as a party we thank all those in the security service of our country for their service and sacrifice and we hope the government can get a hold on the situation.

A lot of people expect the NNPP to be on an aggressive membership drive across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election. What is the true situation?

The NNPP is about to commence a reengineering process which will include an aggressive membership drive which will help us grow the base of the party.

Nigerians have seen clearly that the APC and PDP are two sides of the same coin! I assure you that as we reposition the party, it will quickly become the only visible vehicle to revamp the economy and improve the standard of living of the average Nigerian amongst other thing

Many Nigerians in recent months have canvassed for a parliamentary system as solution to Nigeria’s problems. What is your view?

The cost of governance and the cost of the presidential system are too much for the country to bear. I believe we spend 80 percent of our budget on recurrent expenditure.

The cost of maintaining the National Assembly and other state Assemblies is very expensive. Scrapping the executive arm of government is something we must consider.

The parliamentary system is cheaper to run, in the parliamentarian system some of the lawmakers are also the ministers and it is the system we operated before.

But we must look at the issues that led to the end of the first republic to make sure we are ready for the parliamentary system of government.

The parliamentary system is something that I have interest in looking at to see if there is benefit for us in the medium and long term for the country.

As a country, in the meantime it is for us to cut the cost of governance drastically to leave the much needed funds for healthcare, schools, housing and other basic infrastructures in the society that our people desperately need.

What do you think needs to be done to have a free and fair poll in Nigeria going forward?

That is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma! But really we have to change the orientation of our people. Our elections are presently in furtherance of corrupt practices.

Corruption has become endemic and has torn the fabric of society to shreds. The home, schools, churches, mosques are corrupt! We really need to begin to work on these things, to save our society.