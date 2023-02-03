Guber poll: I don’t see opposition in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election, Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Thursday, said that there was no opposition in the state.

Akosile described those contesting against Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next month’s election as “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.”

Speaking during TVC News Breakfast live programme on “2023 general election, focus on Lagos State politics,” monitored in Lagos, Akosile said Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage that international bodies want to have him for talks and, “can therefore not debate on same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians.”

Akosile, who was a guest at the TVC News breakfast programme said, “I don’t see opposition in Lagos. I just see some jesters, I see some comedians; I see some boys who just want people to notice them.

“Somebody asked me in a WhatsApp group why the governor didn’t go for a debate. I said ‘which debate? To debate with who?’

“Apart from the fact that the state government decided against that (the debate), because some guys who jumped from APC to PDP feel that the best way to get into media reckoning is by unleashing terror on the citizens of Lagos State. That is not the kind of character that we want to sit down with. That is not the kind of person that we want to debate with.

Akosile, who said Governor the Sanwo-Olu-led administration has delivered on his electoral promises to Lagosians, based on the six pillars’ THEMES development agenda for Greater Lagos, noted that the governor deserved a second term in office.