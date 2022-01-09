Group urges Salman to re-contest for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency

Responsible Amity Men’s Club (RAM-C), a gender-based association devoted to the promotion of peace and development in the society, has urged Arc. Idris Salman to recontest for the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency come 2023.

Speaking during the presentation of 1500 exercise books, 50 pieces of Ankara wrappers, 30 pieces of Muslim praying mats and a hundred Muslim Chesibil to Salman over the weekend, to support his humanitarian gesture towards his people, Micheal Fasiku, RAM-C President noted that the club emphasises on family values and community services, governed by love and support exhibited within the individual members of intellectualism various disciplines.

The group equally gave Salman an “Award of Excellence” as he described him as a man with the right mental attitude and a character worth recognizer and honouring, saying he had done everything extremely well in his chosen career as a professional Architect.

”We are here today to recognize and honour an illustrious son of Aiyegunle Gbede who has not only done greatly well for Aiyegunle-Gbede but for Okun at large.

”In the last few years, our great club has watched and tracked the charitable acts and contributions of Arc. Salman to the welfare and happiness of a common man, especially in Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency and the entire Kogi West Senatorial District at large,” he said.

RAM-C President stressed that Salman remained a man with the virtues of honesty, discipline and hard work, a man that connected well with people and took other people’s problems as his.

”Architect Salman is a philanthropist who does not want to see people in a difficult situation. Promptly, he would step in to offer some succour based on his resources.

”This is crystal clear to everyone including the blinds and also to us in RAM-C based on our observations and consultations.

”In lieu of the aforementioned facts, we say Arc. Idris Salman build people more than houses because we have witnessed it, and his records speak louder, even audible to the deaf.

”RAM-C is not only here to recognize and honour Arc. Salman, but we’re also here to ask you to vie for the office of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency in the forthcoming 2023 National Assembly election,” Fasiku said.

Responding, Salman appreciated the group for counting him worthy of the award and for declaring their support for him to vie again for the Green chamber of the National Assembly.

Salman equally disclosed that his interest in politics stemmed from his love for his people and desiring the best and good life for them as well as influencing development for his fatherland.

He noted that with Government resources and backing, one could achieve far more community service than those outside it which was the main reason he ventured into politics.

”I contested in PDP primaries as an aspirant for the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in 2019, I lost out but I didn’t give up.

”Politics is a game of giving and taking, politicians may not win every time but it is important to stay focused at all times,” he said.

He thanked the group for the gesture and for calling on him to contest again for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency to represent his people in the Green chamber of the National Assembly, as he assured the group of his commitment to continue to seek the best for the good people of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, and promised to consider their request to contest.

His Royal Highness, Oba Michael Ayeni, the Oba of Aiyegunle Gbedde presented the award of excellence to Arc. Salma Idris on behalf of RAM-C.