VIDEO: Group storms Jonathan’s residence, asks him to “ declare for Presidency”

As pressure continues to mount for the return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, several youths organizations on Friday stormed his Taraba close residence at Maitama, asking him to declare for the 2023 presidential race.

As early as 6.30am on Friday, several groups carrying various placards stormed the former President’s residence asking him to answer the clarion calls for his return to power.

One of the placards read, “Goodluck Jonathan Declare for Presidency”.

Recall that President Jonathan had handed over power after losing in a peaceful general election in 2015.

In response to the crowd’s calls, the former President later came out to welcome the group.

The former President who was dressed in brown Niger Delta attire with the traditional bowler hat to match, commended the group, made up mainly of young people.

He commended the youths for their interest in politics, adding “ For you to come, this morning shows that the youths in politics .

“We have always been asking the youth to be involved in the political process

Luckily, the not young to run indicates very clear that the young people can contest in every position in government.

“We will continue to encourage you to be involved in political process. As long as the youths get in lived, we will continue to get the kind of government we want.

Jonathan who noted that the “country is facing some challenges, however, added that some of the challenges “started long time ago” , adding that “In the interest of young people, these challenges will be resolved”.

More later.