Group endorses Mbah, Enugu PDP governorship candidate

Members of Ndi Oganiru Enugu have announced Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their choice governorship candidate in Enugu State, saying they will ensure his electoral victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group, founded by supporters of Ike Ekweremadu, the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly, disclosed this Saturday in Enugu during a reception organised in honour of Mbah.

“The endorsement became necessary as his manifesto showed a pledge to ramp up Enugu State’s gross democratic product (GDP) from its present $4 billion to $30 billion within four to eight years of his administration,” said Jude Asogwa, the president of Ndi Oganiru.

Formally collapsing their structure to Mbah and PDP Campaign Organisation, Asogwa said the body has a strong presence in the 260 wards of Enugu State, 36 states of the federation and 16 countries of the world which would be mobilized for the PDP.

Asogwa added that the endorsement was in fulfilment of Ekweremadu’s promise to support Mbah’s candidacy immediately after the PDP primaries.

He said: “The primary election has come and gone. After consultations with his political associates and the leaderships of his support groups, Ikeoha personally issued a statement titled ‘Ndi Enugu, Time to Unite’; part of which read that his political structures be merged with that of Peter Mbah to ensure that he emerges the next governor of Enugu State.

“We hereby commit ourselves to the Peter Mbah governorship ticket and will activate all our structures to do the needful.”

Expressing his gratitude, Mbah said the event was not only symbolic in many ways but has shown a demonstration of honesty and great character on the part of Ekweremadu and his team.

“This event is symbolic and indeed a great day. What we are witnessing here today is a demonstration of honesty and great character,” Mbah said. “Senator Ekweremadu and I share a common passion; a common dream for Enugu State, and we had discussions during the primaries—that our programmes are for the interest of Enugu people, and that whoever emerged would have the support of the other.”

In addition, the Enugu PDP guber candidate lauded incumbent Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the good governance brought in the state, adding that Enugu State of today has been adjudged the safest and most secure state to live in Nigeria.

“Since 1999, Enugu State has enjoyed quality and uninterrupted leadership under our great party. In the last 7 years, we have witnessed how our party has reinvented itself. The peace and security we enjoy in Enugu State brought extensive infrastructural development to our state. This administration has been paying civil servants their emoluments,” Mbah said.