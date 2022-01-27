Group backs Sani Musa to emerge APC nat’l chair

The Niger State APC Progressives Vanguard has pledged their support for Mohammed Sani Musa to become the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group is made up of youths, women and some elderly people drawn from the 25 local government areas of Niger State. They made the pledge when they paid a solidarity visit to the chairman of the Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Babasule Bissala in Minna on Wednesday.

Their solidarity visit also came almost one week after the Councillors Forum in Niger state paid a similar visit to the advisory council.

The group led by Bawa Abdullahi said among those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the party, “Senator Sani Musa towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level-headedness”.

According to Abdullahi, Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

“He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country, he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily

Read also: PDP’s Obasanjo cancelled debts, but APC’s Buhari puts Nigerians in bondage -Ayu

“Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general elections,” the group said before soliciting the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realization of the objective.

We have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 LGAs of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa chairmanship project” Abdullahi said, adding that the prayers will be held regularly till “we achieve success”.

The group, however, urged Mai Mala Buni Extra Ordinary Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee not to hesitate in announcing the zoning of the national chairmanship of the party to the North- Central Zone of the country, saying: “doing this will attract the support of the people of the zone to the party and translate to votes for the APC in future elections”.

Receiving the delegation, the chairman of the advisory council, Baba Sule Bissala appreciated the support of the group and assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure victory in the national convention.

“We have been reaching out to all the stakeholders, they have assured us of their support, we are sure the support will translate to victory in the convention,” Bissala said.