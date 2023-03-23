Governorship election: APC won the hearts, votes of Ogun voters, spokesman says

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a statement where it maintained Dapo Abiodun, the party’s candidate, won his re-election bid on March 18, 2023.

According to the statement signed by Tunde Oladunjoye, APC’s Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, the ruling party won the election fair and square, and the result accurately reflected the wishes of the people of Ogun State.

“Despite political thuggery, vote–buying and violence perpetrated by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun people stood firm and ensured their votes counted,” the statement read. “Our party, not only won the election with majority votes but also won in 12 of the 20 Local Government Areas in Ogun State. In addition, our party won 17 out of the 26 State House of Assembly constituency seats.”

Also in the statement, the APC called on defeated candidates to accept the election result and work together with the re-elected government to build a better future for Ogun State.

“We advise the candidates that lost the election last Saturday to accept the magnanimous olive branch offered by the winner of the election, Dapo Abiodun and join him in his ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’. The Ogun State Project is everybody’s project”, the statement read in part.