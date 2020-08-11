Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu heads APC National Campaign Council for Ondo guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman of the party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the September 19 Ondo State Governorship election.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong will serve as Deputy Chairman with Mustapha Salihu as Secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

Nabena said the Campaign Council will be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Some members of the Council are, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor of Osun, Gbenga Oyetola, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume.