Government quick to do bad and slow to do right, says Peterside

Atedo Peterside, banker and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc says there is an emerging narrative suggesting that the government of President Muhammadu `Buhari is quick on negative actions that will hurt many Nigerians.

In his reaction to the news that the federal government has lifted the controversial ban it placed on `Twitter, Peterside said, “sadly I was right, FG is very quick to inflict pain but very slow to provide relief or resolve issues through prompt and efficient dialogue. Slow to build, but quick to destroy.”

He added, “on Twitter ban, an emerging narrative is that FGN is phenomenally quick on negative/wrong actions that will hurt many Nigerians, whilst being slow on positive/correct actions that might uplift many Nigerians. Re 2023, we know the kind of presidency that we do not want.”

Read also: How government can reduce poverty through education

On Tuesday, the Nigerian government announced that it had lifted the ban it imposed on the operations of Twitter in June of last year.

In a statement, the Director-General of the Nigerian information technology development agency, NITDA said, “the federal government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from tonight 13th January 2022.”

The ban which cost Nigerians billions of Naira was widely condemned by many including amnesty international which called it illegal.