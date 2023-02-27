Governance index release feature to track rigged results in polling units

The Governance Index, a civil society organization, has released an easy-to-follow and friendly application that is to be used to track polling units whose results were rigged in the just-concluded February 25 presidential and national assembly elections in Nigeria.

The objection is not only to track rigged results at polling units but also to expose fraudulent result manipulation, which appears to jeopardise the entire election exercise based on the numerous videos of evidence available on social media.

The organisation urged Nigerians to provide more data to uphold their mandate and protect our growing democratic exercise.

In its “Citizen Unites 2023” report, the organisation witnessing the avalanche of evidence of electoral fraud and the connivance of electoral officers and security agents said that anyone with the signed ward results Form EC 8B as well as the signed polling unit results Form EC 8A should upload them on the election manager app (https://bit.ly/obedient-app).

“When you compare the ward results to the polling unit results then you will identify the polling unit where the numbers in the signed result Form EC 8B are different from what is entered in the Ward Results Form EC 8B,” it said.

The Governance Index advised that “if you do not see your actual polling unit or ward result, look for it and upload it so that others will help cross-check.”

In conclusion, Nigerians were advised to download the Election Manager app on the Android Play Store for Android devices at Bit.ly/electionmanager_android, while iPhone users should get the application at Bit.ly/electionmanager_apple.