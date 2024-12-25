Gov Fubara says using peace to resolve violence against his administration

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State (middle); his Deputy, Ngozi Odu (left); Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo (2nd right); and his wife (right); ssist as the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V (2nd left)

Top monarchs in the Niger Delta joined hands to inaugurate top projects commissioned by Gov Sim Fubara. At the events, the governor said he is not of the stock of politicians who exclude communities or a whole local government area from the dividends of democracy because of sheer political disagreement.

Gov Fubara made the remarks at the formal inauguration of Eze Oha Apara Palace for His Royal Majesty, Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, the Paramount Ruler of Ekinigbo and Eze Oha Apara IV in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday.

Wodo, who is the chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, also led other prominent Ikwerre traditional rulers to confer on Gov Fubara the traditional title of Enwa Gbaga Nu Ohna (The moon that shines in Ikwerre land).

The Governor stated that his political mindset appreciates the fact that while disagreements cannot be avoided, denying any section of the State requisite public amenities or government support cannot be reckoned with him because it is public fund that will be spent on Rivers people to better their lives.

The road from Okehi to Igbodo all in Etche LGA may be one of such notorious roads that were allegedly left halfway by the past administration probably just to punish one political opponent that was said to hail from that area.

Fubara was speaking in response to insinuations in some quarters about his generous execution of projects in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, given the fierce political antagonism staged against him by some political leaders.

Gov Fubara said: “Like they said, if it were in other cases, I wouldn’t be interested. No, no, no. I don’t play politics that way. He’s our chairman, he’s from Rivers State, and whatever we are doing, it is not my personal fund; it is the resources of the State. We should apply it for the betterment of our State.

“The only thing I will ask you in return is: continue to support this administration. Be law- abiding. That is the only way we can get more progress and development into your communities. No matter the level of provocation, try to control your temper. We don’t use fight to resolve fight. You use peace, apply it well using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) method to defeat troublemakers.”

Governor Fubara expressed delight in the project and described the palace as a beautiful symbol of the respectable status that kings of the State should have to hold their place of pride among their peers.

Gov Fubara said his administration is also constructing for the people of Obio/Akpor, an ultra-modern General Hospital, which would be the first in the area; an upgraded Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital that will enable the State tackle mental health-related challenges. He explained that his administration was building and furnishing a palace for the Akpor king and his people.

Gov Fubara assured that his administration would continue to address their socio-economic needs.

Performing the project inauguration, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, the Obong of Calabar, natural ruler, treaty king and grand patriarch of the Erik Kingdom, said Gov Fubara has distinguished himself with such identifiable gesture done for the traditional institution.

The monarch said he did not intend to get involved in political talk but that Fubara is the governor and must not be distracted.

Chairman of the Building Committee, the Senator, John Azuta Mbata, gave full details of the edifice.

Chairman, Obio/Akpor LGA, Chijioke Ihunwo, was full of appreciation for the gesture by the governor.

