Gov Adeleke presents N390bn 2025 budget to Assembly

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, presented the state’s budget plan for 2025 to the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

When presenting the budget, which is the 34th in the state’s history, Adeleke explained that it includes N144,231,183,800 for long-term projects (capital expenditure) and N245,797,093,940.00 for recurrent expenditure.

Adeleke explained that this 2025 budget proposal fits with the state’s long-term development plan for 2023-2050. He emphasized that the main goal is to serve the people’s needs by finishing projects that are already underway.

Looking at where the money will come from in 2025, Adeleke said the government expects to receive N196bn from the federal government, while N109,870,932,830.00 should come from the state’s own revenue sources.

“The total size of the 2025 budget is N390,028,277,740.00. The expenditure comprises capital expenditure of N144,231,183,800 and recurrent expenditure of N245,797,093,940.00.

Read Also: Abia judiciary workers call off strike, sign MoU with govt

“Recurrent expenditure is divided into personnel costs, which include salaries and allowances, as well as pensions and gratuities, totalling N102,895,821,010.00. The balance of N142,901,272,930.00 is set aside,” Adeleke said.

When discussing how well the 2024 budget worked, the governor said his government had made important progress in carrying out the state’s plans. He added that they had achieved remarkable improvements across many areas.

He reported several achievements: they made healthcare 40 per cent more accessible in rural areas by fixing over two hundred primary healthcare centres, improved healthcare access for retired workers from less than 10 per cent to 90 per cent in two years, and cut the gap in road infrastructure by half from 80 per cent.

The governor promised to keep pushing for bold changes and creating a system that would help provide better services to the people of Osun State.

Share