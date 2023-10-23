Gbajamiala, Damagum present as Supreme Court hears Atiku’s appeal

Tight security measures are in place at the Supreme Court in Abuja as it prepares to hear the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The appeal seeks to nullify the presidential election tribunal’s ruling that upheld the victory of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

There is a heavy presence of uniformed personnel, including operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and policemen, who have been deployed at the entrances to the court and along the roads leading to the premises. The security officials are conducting thorough screenings of anyone entering the court.

Femi Gbajamiala, Bola Tinubu’s chief of staff, and Umar Damagum, acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are among those present in the courtroom.

The panel of seven justices, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, includes Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijani Abubakar, Justice Emmanuel Agim, and Justice Lawal Garba.

In addition to the appeal seeking to nullify Tinubu’s victory, the Supreme Court will also hear Atiku’s motion seeking to provide fresh evidence to prove that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).