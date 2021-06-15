Ganduje says Nigeria’s diversity builds resilience

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State sees strength and not handicap in Nigeria’s ethnic and cultural diversity.

Consequently, the governor has urged all regional and ethnic associations in the country to start and hasten a process for organising a national summit for national integration, required for sustainable development.

Ganduje says Nigeria’s differences should be the source of the nation’s strength and a window for exploiting our potentialities.

He made the call during the celebration of Democracy Day, held at Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon-Gari, Kano, Saturday, appreciating that “We thank Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Association for their resolve to opt for the oneness of Nigeria.

Their belief in the indivisibility of the country is commendable and encouraging. This shows how committed you are to the development of our dear nation.”

“I urge all these regional associations to come together and organise a summit for all parts of the country, with a view to enhancing our national integration. Peace and stability must continue to be our keywords for meaningful development,” he urges.

Adding that the diversity of ethnic nationalities in the country is but a blessing to the country, emphasizing that, “Our diversity is a gift from Allah. And it is a source of strength.”

“As we are celebrating Democracy Day today, it simply shows that, we as collective Nigerians recognise a complete national integration for all of us,” he stated.

He also reminded that, if Allah wished He would have created all Nigerians from the same ethnic nationality. “And if He so wishes He would have created us without considering any geopolitical differences,” the governor said.

Representing the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, APC stalwart, Faruq Adamu Aliyu, who supported the governor in accepting, into the APC fold, all the decampees called on all party members to remain focused and steadfast in making the party waxing stronger.

“The National Chairman is unavoidably absent because of the rainy weather in Kano in the morning. He wished to be here, but the situation was beyond his control. He, therefore, sent me with his apology and wished us fruitful deliberation,” he added.

On the occasion, two former gubernatorial candidates from other parties, Salihu Sagir Takai and Umar Yakubu Dan Hassan were among the decampees who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside many political heavyweights, who decamped to APC.

Also, cross carpeted to APC, were coordinators of the former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, when he was aspiring for the Presidency, from 27 states of the federation.

Attending the event were two Senators from Kano South and Kano North, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, and Barau I. Jibrin, House Leader of House of Representatives, Alasan Ado Doguwa, speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Chidari, members of the National Assembly and members of the State House of Assembly, party leaders and elders, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen, among others.