Ganduje calls for full probe into murder of Namang, Plateau APC spokesman 

Abdullahi Ganduje the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a meticulous investigation into the murder of Sylvanus Namang, Plateau APC spokesperson.

Namang, a prominent figure within the APC ranks in Plateau State, was brutally killed in circumstances that have sent shockwaves through the political community last week.

Ganduje who made the call on Thursday in Jos when he led members of the National Working Committee (NEC) of the party to a condolence visit to the state chapter of APC emphasised the importance of ensuring justice for the deceased and his family.

Represented by the National Chairman north, Ali Dolari, the national chairman stated, “The untimely demise of Namang is a great loss to our party and the nation. We cannot allow such heinous acts to go unpunished. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

The APC chairman stressed the need for transparency and diligence in the investigative process, emphasizing that accountability must be upheld at all levels.

He urged relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in their quest for truth and justice.

The chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Namang, assuring them of the party’s unwavering support during this difficult time.

Responding, the state chairman of the party, Rufus Bature who welcomed the delegation urged the party members to be security conscious in the face of growing insecurity in the state.

He appreciated the national secretariat of the party for Identifying with the state chapter at the moment of grief.

As investigations continue, the Plateau APC community remains in mourning, with tributes pouring in for Namang, whose legacy as a dedicated spokesperson and political stalwart will be forever remembered.

The state awaits the outcome of the investigation, with expectations high for swift action and accountability in bringing those responsible for Namang’s death to justice.