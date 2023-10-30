Gale of impeachments, sacks in one day in Rivers

What sounds like political earthquake is going on in Rivers State at the moment as a gale of impeachments and sacks has exploded.

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) has issued notice of impeachment to Governor Sim Fubara. The House also suspended three law makers.

In a twist, the sacked lawmakers got some support and suspended 24 out of the 32 lawmakers that make up the RSHA.

They also removed the Chief Judge of the state and authorised the governor to appoint a new acting Chief Judge.

As the threats of impeachment continued and fears of job security increased, the governor has sacked all the 23 local council chairmen regarded as former governor Nyesom Wike mobilisation and fighting base.

The governor has also dissolved the state executive council. Many say every single commissioner was nominated by Wike.

All these happened in just one day, Monday, October 30, 2023.

The fight seems to draw experience from the one Wike had with the then sitting governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Many of the current players were middle level administrative and political officials that time.

They seem to realise that whoever controls the House of Assembly and Chief Judge would decide impeachment matters; and that if you cannot control them, cage them, if you can.

The new speaker, Edison Ehie, has started to act. In his first speech, he said: “Regrettably, it has come to my attention that some members of our Assembly have fallen short of these principles (principles of democracy).

“In light of their actions, which undermine the trust and faith you have bestowed upon us, I have taken the difficult decision to suspend the defaulted members from their legislative duties.

“Rest assured, this decision was not made lightly. We are committed to ensuring that the Rivers State House of Assembly continues to be a beacon of hope and progress for all our people. We will work tirelessly to restore your trust in our institution and fulfill the promises we made to you.

“I urge you, my fellow citizens, to remain steadfast in your support for a united and prosperous Rivers State. Together, we will overcome challenges and build a future where honesty, accountability, and transparency prevail.

“Thank you for your unwavering trust and understanding. Let us move forward, hand in hand, towards a brighter tomorrow.”

Political realignments begin in earnest

Meanwhile, support base seems to shift every hour as political realignments have begun in earnest.

The Fubara camp seems eager to search all aggrieved groups in the state such as the Amaechhi group, the Atiku Abubakar group, and all those who felt left out in the Wike group in the present scheme of things.

There seems to be plenty of jobs to attract new allies into the Fubara camp: 23 LGA chairmen, councilors, commissioners, and other jobs waiting to be picked up.

The next may also be court cases that would begin to fly about, making lawyers scramble to pick up briefs. Judges would be in hot demand as most cases would need judges to decide people’s fates.

Observers say Fubara has used Wike’s template to fight him. Many have already urged the governor to issue new Executive Orders to cage his godfather.

Tension continues in the state where political disagreements hardly get settled. The fight is believed to get messier in the coming days, just as the 2012 crisis that lingered to 2015.