Governor Sim Fubara, who has proceeded on suspension, has said he behaved responsibly and that good governance never stopped for one moment.

He also said in a statement after the declaration of emergency that he obeyed the Supreme Court orders.

In the statement released close to midnight on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, Fubara addressed the people of the state with what he called a deep sense of responsibility and calmness as the state navigates this moment.

He said: “Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. We prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.”

Even in the face of the political impasse, he stated, “We have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else. This was why, immediately after Mr President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned of their own volition.

“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State. Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.”

The governor was seen to practically chase the lawmakers about the city trying to submit the budget, but it appeared the minds of his opponents were made up.

He went on: “Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people. Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance has continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects are being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.”

At this critical time, he said, “I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process. God bless Rivers State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

