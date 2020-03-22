Fresh crisis hits APC as Nabena takes over as Ag National Publicity Secretary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in for another crisis as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, has taken over the office of the National Publicity Secretary on acting capacity pending the time Lanre Issa-Onilu will vacate a Court order restraining him from duty.

A Sokoto High Court had last week restrained the party from appointing or electing Issa-Onilu or any member into its top positions except through a National Convention.

Consequently, Nabena in a statement he signed on Sunday in Abuja, said with the court ruling on Onilu, he would act pending the time he will sort out the court matter.

Nabena said: “APC is a law abiding party and as leaders of the party we must be seen doing the right thing at all time, including respecting the order of the court. In lieu of this, Mallam Onilu has began the process of vacating the order of the Sokoto High Court restraining him but pending the time this will be done I will act in his position.

“Unlike the former ruling party, APC has high regard for the judiciary and we must be seen at all time practice what we preach,” Nabena stated.

He however called for understanding among the APC supporters and urged the media and other stakeholders to cooperate with him in carrying out the assignment as usual.

The new APC Spokesman assured media representatives of prompt responses to enquiries and clarifications while creating mutual understanding between the public and the governing party.

